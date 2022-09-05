Karen Khachanov is one of the last two Russian players left in the 2022 US Open. Check out his entire profile information including age, height, wife, net worth, and social media.

Karen Khachanov may be overshadowed by the success of his fellow countrymen Andrey Rublev, and Daniil Medvedev. However, in the 2022 US Open, he already lasted longer than the ATP-ranked No.1 player. So, instead he may be underrated.

Tennis entered Khachanov's life in a very early stage. In fact, his parents, Abgar and Natalia put him in a tennis group session when he was just three years old. And in 2013, he won the Under-18 European Championship title in Switzerland.

Also, he is one of the few men that can say he beat Novak Djokovic. It was for the Paris Masters 1000 tournament in 2018, he defeated the Serbian to clinch his first-ever major tournament in the ATP. However, this is just a tiny bit of his entire profile information.

How old is Karen Khachanov?

Karen Khachanov was born on May 21, 1996 in Moscow, Russia. So, Khachanov is currently 26 years old. According to astrologers, Khachanov's zodiac sign is Gemini. In 2015, he ended the year as a Top 200 for the first in his career.

How tall is Karen Khachanov?

According to the ATP Tour's website, Karen Khachanov is listed 6-foot-6 tall. So, he is one of the tallest tennis players in the Association of Tennis Professionals. However, this isn't a surprise, because his fellow countryman Daniil Medvedev is also listed 6-foot-6 tall.

Who is Karen Khachanov's wife?

In 2019, Karen Khachanov talked about how he met his wife, Veronika. He said both met when they were eight years old while playing tennis. And since they were 14 years old, he wanted to spend his life with her, he said. Also, they have a son together, which his name still remains undisclosed to the media.

How much is Karen Khachanov's net worth?

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals' website, Karen Khachanov has earned $11,339,754 in prize money throughout his singles and doubles tennis career. And, according to his Instagram, Khachanov has deals with Nike, Wilson, Rolex, VTB Bank, and Giorgio Armani. So the Russian star's net worth is between $11 million and $13 million-dollars.

Karen Khachanov's social media

Karen Khachanov isn't a social media consumer. This reflects on his posts, Khachanov owns a Facebook page with 4,900 followers, but he hasn't post anything since 2015. This happens also on his Twitter account, where he has 62,000 followers. However, he posts regularly on Instagram, where he has 261,000 followers. You can follow him @karenkhachanov on Twitter and Instagram.