Kentucky take on Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field in Lexington for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kentucky and Miami (Ohio) meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Kroger Field in Lexington. The home team is one of the big favorites to win against the defending champions. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Wildcats came close to winning their division within the SEC, but they couldn't stop the Georgia Bulldogs who not only won the division but also ended up winning the CFP. That rivalry is likely to be one of the most intense this season.

The Miami RedHawks (Ohio) finished 2021 as the second-best team in the Mid-American Conference's East Division with a record of 5-3 and 7-6 overall. The RedHawks won their most recent conference championship in 2019.

Kentucky vs Miami (Ohio): Date

Kentucky and Miami (Ohio) play for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, September 3 at Kroger Field in Lexington. The visitors are unlikely to win this game against a big favorite like the Wildcats.

Kentucky vs Miami (Ohio): Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kentucky vs Miami (Ohio) at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This game for the Week 1 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Kentucky and Miami (Ohio) at the Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday, September 3, will be broadcast in the US by SECN+, ESPN+