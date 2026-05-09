Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland: How much could the UFC 328 winner earn?

One of the most anticipated fights of UFC 328 could offer a large purse for Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland, who are already used to receiving big payouts for winning.

Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland are set to clash in the highly anticipated main event of UFC 328, but the official prize bag for the winner hasn’t been revealed yet. While fans are eager to know the exact payout for this middleweight showdown, the UFC typically keeps individual contract numbers private until after the event concludes.

Estimated payouts for high-profile main events often reach seven figures when accounting for base pay and potential Pay-Per-View bonuses. According to historical data from major cards, elite headliners in this weight class frequently command between $500,000 and $1.5 million depending on their drawing power and sponsorship incentives.

Beyond the base salary, both fighters are expected to earn a significant portion of their income through the UFC’s promotional guidelines and performance bonuses. These extra incentives, often worth $50,000 each, are awarded to fighters who deliver a “Fight of the Night” or a spectacular knockout performance.

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Chimaev and Strickland’s career earnings

Sean Strickland has accumulated millions throughout his tenured UFC career, with his earnings seeing a massive spike following his upset victory over Israel Adesanya. Estimates suggest his career earnings exceed $5 million, bolstered by his consistent activity and his role as a former champion who can headline major international cards.

LOOK CLOSER. The scale is set to 185 before Khamzat Chimaev steps on. Bar goes up. Calls 185. He steps off. The commission never moves it off 185 when he walks away and Khamzat steps back on. The bar is stuck to the top #UFC328 #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/U3yn4rrKmA — Jay Henry (@jay_h3nry) May 8, 2026

Khamzat Chimaev’s financial trajectory has been equally impressive, quickly becoming one of the highest-paid rising stars due to his massive social media following and undefeated streak. Reports indicate he has already earned over $3 million in total UFC payouts, complemented by lucrative sponsorship deals with energy drink brands and other companies.

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Both athletes also benefit from the UFC’s partnership with Venum, which provides tiered payouts based on the number of fights a professional has completed under the promotional banner. As they prepare for UFC 328, these veteran fighters are positioned to secure one of the largest paydays of their professional lives, win or lose.