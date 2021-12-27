Louisville take on Air Force at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas for the First Responder Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Louisville vs Air Force: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 First Responder Bowl

Louisville and Air Force meet in the First Responder Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. The advantage the military has over the Cardinals is clear, but anything could happen in the bowl. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Cardinals had a problematic season that ended with 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the ACC Atlantic Division. The team lost the last game of the regular season against Kentucky at home, the home record was 4-3.

Air Force Falcons left a good mark during the regular season with 9 wins and just 3 losses, and at the conference the team's record was also good at 6-2 in the MWC Mountain Division. The Falcons won against Navy in Week 2 but lost to Army in Week 9.

Louisville vs Air Force: Date

Louisville and Air Force play for the 2021 First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, December 28 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. Both teams have offense scoring 31 points per game, but the Falcons' defensive play is stronger, the team allows only 19.1 points per game.

Louisville vs Air Force: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Louisville vs Air Force at the 2021 First Responder Bowl

This game for the 2021 First Responder Bowl, Louisville and Air Force at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday, December 28, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

