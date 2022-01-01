The beginning of 2022 will have the clash in the heavyweight category of Cuban Luis Ortiz and former IBF champion Charles Martin this Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada for Boxing Fight 2021

2022 will get off to a great start for boxing fans. This Saturday from 8:00 PM (ET) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida will face Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin in the heavyweight division. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this boxing fight. The fight will be broadcast on FITE TV for US and Canada, and in FUBO TV (free trial) also in the US.

The heavyweight division kicks off in a big way in 2022. In one of the first stellar matches of this new year, the Cuban Luis Ortiz will face the American former IBF champion Charles Martin. It will be an interesting duel between two southpaw boxers with and in which no detail will have to be missed, since the knockout could come at any moment.

In this duel we will probably see future contenders emerge from the fighters who dominate the heavyweight category these days, such as world champions Oleksandr Usyk (IBF, WBO and IBO) and Tyson Fury (WBC), and other top contenders, like Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte or Andy Ruiz.

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin: fight information

Date: Saturday, January 1

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Main event: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida

Live Stream: FITE TV for US and Canada

Live Stream US: FUBO TV

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin: Storylines

It will be an interesting fight between two rivals looking to get among the best in the division and, why not, aspire to fight for a world title. On one side will be the almost 43-year-old veteran Cuban fighter, Luis Ortiz, who arrives with more than a year of inactivity. His last fight was on November 7, 2020 and was a victory by KO in the first round against Alexander Flores.

On the other side will be the American former IBF world champion Charles Martin, whose inactivity is even longer: his last fight was on February 22, 2020. On that occasion, he won against Gerald Washington by TKO in the sixth round. Following his KO loss to Anthony Joshua, Martin has won 5 of his last 6 bouts.

The two rivals have a very high percentage of KO (almost 90% in the case of Charles Martin and 75% for Luis Ortiz) so it would not be surprising if the fight does not go the distance. Another factor to take into account is the long inactivity of both, which could lead to them not being technically fine at all. Still, it will be an entertaining match (which, it should be noted, could be one of the last chances for Cuban Ortiz to get into the discussion for a title). The undercard will also feature the fights of: Viktor Faust vs. Iago Kiladze, Gerald Washington vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, Jonathan Rice vs. Michael Polite Coffle and co-star Frank Sanchez vs. Christian Hammer.

How to watch or live stream Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin in the US and the rest of the World

The fight between Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin in the heavyweight division will be broadcast on FITE TV for Canada and the US. Also in the US, you can watch this fight on: Fubo TV (free trial). Other options for US: Fox Sports.

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin: Predictions and Odds

Bookmarkers have already revealed their favorite for this fight. According to DraftKings, the cuban Luis Ortiz is the favorite to win this fight with -340 odds, compared to +265 odds for Charles Martin.

DraftKings Luis Ortiz -340 Charles Martin +265

