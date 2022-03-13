All the details about the most important dates of the 2022 March Madness tournament, as well as information to watch the college basketball games on live stream and tv in the United States.

The NCAA College Basketball Division I tournament will start a couple of days after all the conference championships end and the official 2022 March Madness bracket will be revealed one day later. The tournament returns to its natural state after a couple of modifications due to the Coronavirus.

The defending champions are the Baylor Bears who won the national championship against Gonzaga in what was a season with no fans in the stands but with the same winning spirit as the players during the tournament.

All March Madness games will be available in the United States in all states through TV and live streams for multiple devices. In addition, local radio stations offer live broadcasts of the games.

When do the games start?

First Four (March 15-16): The big dance will take place at the University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio.

First and Second Rounds (March 17 and 19, March 18 and 20): On March 17 and 19, games will be played at the Moda Center, Keybank Center, Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Dickies Arena. While the games for March 18 and 20 will be hosted at Fiserv Forum, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, PPG Paints Arena and Viejas Arena.

Regional Semifinals and Finals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight): This is one of the most important parts of the 2022 March Madness Tournament and will be played in two parts:

March 24 y 26 – West Regional (Chase Center), South Regional (AT&T Center)

March 25 y 27 – East Regional (Wells Fargo Center), Midwest Regional (United Center)

National Semifinals and National Championship (April 2 and 4): The last phase of the tournament will be played in a single venue, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, this will be the sixth time a national championship has been played in New Orleans.

Which TV channels will broadcast the March Madness games?

The 67 games will be available across the nation thanks to four networks which will cover all the games but each with different phases. Only two TV Channels will offer more March Madness than the rest (CBS & TBS).

First Four: TruTV is the only TV channel that will offer all the 13 First Four games.

First and Second Rounds: This phase of the tournament was divided among the four networks, CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

Regional Semifinals and Finals: Only CBS and TBS will broadcast games in the United States, the rest of the networks will not offer games from this phase of the 2022 March Madness tournament.

National Semifinals and Championship: The TV Channel that will broadcast the last games in the US will be TBS.

How to live stream the games online?

FuboTV will offer the games of the 2022 March Madness in the United States through the CBS signal on their stream with a 7-day free trial. FuboTV will have available the First and Second Rounds games and the national semifinals, but not the national championship.

Sling TV is the live stream service that will broadcast the 2022 NCAA College Basketball championship game in the United States (TBS stream). In addition, this live stream service will also have available First and Second Rounds, Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight.