Sunday, March 13 is as important as the first game of the big dance since not only the future of the tournament is at stake, but also a lot of money that fans put in the pools to try to build the best bracket.

Before the first game of the 2022 NCAA College Basketball Division I Tournament, March Madness, starts, the official bracket of the tournament is revealed to the public with the 68 teams that will play 67 games from March 15 to April 4. Selection Sunday will be broadcast in the United States through a network and live stream online.

Selection Sunday is highly important not only to find out who are the big favorites, top seeded, but also for fans to start building their brackets, some for fun and others for money. So far only one guy has come close to the perfect march madness bracket.

As in previous years, Selection Sunday is broadcast after all the conference championship games are over, which usually end the same day as Selection Sunday but earlier.

2022 Selection Sunday: start time, tv channel and live stream

Selection Sunday starts airing at 6 PM (ET), a few hours after the SEC, Ivy League, Atlantic 10, ACC and Big Ten conference championships wrap up. Once those championships are over the NCAA will be ready to announce the bracket.

The event is available through the CBS network TV channel from coast to coast, and the live stream online to watch the 2022 Selection Sunday is FuboTV (CBS stream) with a 7-day free trial, that same stream service will offer the national semifinals.



