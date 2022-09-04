Marin Cilic will face Carlos Alcaraz for the Round of 16 of the 2022 US Open. Find out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Marin Cilic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 US Open in the US

Marin Cilic will play against Carlos Alcaraz for a Round of 16 matchup of the 2022 US Open. Find out how to watch or live stream the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Marin Cilic knows how to handle the pressure at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. The Croatian No.17 ATP-ranked player won the US Open tournament once in 2014. Since then, his best performance was a year later when he played the semifinals, but got eliminated.

On the other side, Carlos Alcaraz will play his second quaterfinals stage game in his third participation at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. In fact, his last year's performance was his best, so, he will try to surpass it against the Croatian.

Marin Cilic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Match Information

Date: Monday, September 5, 2022

Time: 8:15 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, New York

Marin Cilic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM (Estimated)

CT: 7:15 PM (Estimated)

MT: 6:15 PM (Estimated)

PT: 5:15 PM (Estimated)

Marin Cilic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Despite both ATP players are from different generations, this matchup will be their fourth meeting overall. And, it will be their third game against each other just this year. Their first game was in 2021 at the Estoril Open in a clay-court tournament. In that game, Cilic picked up the win over the Spanish player.

However, the next two matchups were won by Alcaraz in a hard-court tournament. Also, both games were at a Masters 1000 tournament. So both players know how to handle the pressure at this type of matchups.

How to watch Marin Cilic vs Carlos Alcaraz in the US

The 2022 US Open Quarterfinals game between Marin Cilic and Carlos Alcaraz is set to be played on Monday, September 5, 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York.

Marin Cilic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this Grand Slam matchup. According to BetMGM, Carlos Alcaraz has -550 odds to win this US Open tournament's game, while Marin Cilic has +350 odds to make a shocker win.

