Miami (FL) will try to impress their fans against the Wildcats as heavy favorites in the start of 2022 NCAA College Football season.

The Hurricanes begin their season ranked amongst the Top 20 teams in the country according to almost every national poll. Mario Cristobal is the new head coach in Miami, a place he knows perfectly considering he played for the Hurricanes under legendary Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson. A two time National Champion as a player, Cristobal won the chance at Miami with an extraordinary job as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks. Now, the task for him is to return Miami to its days of glory with a NFL caliber prospect quarterback such as Tyler Van Dyke.

In the case of Bethune-Cookman, the question is how to sustain a powerhouse such as Miami which arrives to the game as a 48-point favorite. Although the Wildcats will present a pretty good scheme on defense, especially in the pass rush, the problem might be on the lack of offense. Considering that, it might be pretty difficult to keep up with Miami's rythm.

Miami (FL) vs Bethune-Cookman: Date

Miami will host Bethune-Cookman to kick off Week 1 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Miami (FL) vs Bethune-Cookman: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Miami (FL) vs Bethune-Cookman in the US

The long awaited debut of the Hurricanes, one of the most beloved teams in College Football, will be available to watch or stream live for the US on ACC Network.