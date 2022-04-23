Bad news in the USFL, a Panthers player suffered a serious injury and was carted off the field on Friday April 22nd. It is the first time that a carted player has been reported in the league season.

Things are going bad for the Michigan Panthers as they still haven't won their first game in the 2022 USFL season and the worst thing is that now the team is losing a key player like Joey Magnifico due to an injury in the game against the New Jersey Generals.

The second loss of the season for the Michigan Panthers was painful, the team lost 6-10 during the first game of Week 2. That was the team's second straight loss of the season, the first coming against the Houston Gamblers 17-12.

So far the season in the USFL few serious injuries have been reported, just a couple of controversial things such as the 'Pizza Player' and other things that have not diminished the importance of what is taking place in the field.

What is Joey Magnifico's injury?

There is no official report yet, but according to the TV announcers of NBC and the Detroit Free Press, Joey Magnifico sustained a lower-body injury during a play, specifically his left leg and was transferred to a nearby hospital to treat his injury, it is still expected that the Panthers release an official report.

The game was slightly good for the Panthers but they ended up losing the game, the team has Shea Paterson at quarterback but so far he hasn't been effective enough to win games.

Does Joey Magnifico have NFL experience?

No, Joey played for the Memphis Tigers as a tight end during his college career the rest of the time he was never drafted to play in the NFL. During his college years he left good marks and a record as a tight end but that wasn't enough to play in the NFL.