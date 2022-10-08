Michigan State take on Ohio State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Michigan State and Ohio State meet in a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. The visitors want to sink the home team deeper.

The Spartans are having a rough season with three recent losses against Washington, Minnesota and Maryland. The first two weeks of the 2022 season were good but after that the Spartans fell into a hole of bad luck.

The Buckeyes have won every game for five weeks and the last two weeks were perfect as they won against conference rivals Wisconsin and Rutgers. Both games were at home.

Michigan State and Ohio State play for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, October 8 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. The Buckeyes are having the best time of the season, but the home team is desperate for a win.

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

This game for the Week 6 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Michigan State and Ohio State at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 8, will be broadcast in the US by ABC