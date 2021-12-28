Michigan will face Georgia at the "The Big House" in Michigan, for the Orange Bowl in the 2021-2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read here you can check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Two teams with very good records face each other this season. In the case of the locals, their record is 12-1, the second best among 130 this season (with a 9-1 in the East Division). They have scored 490 points (an average of 37.7 per game) and have received 209 (an average of 16.1 points per game, fifth best among 130)

In the case of the visitors, their 12-1 record on the 3rd of 130 with an 8-1 in their division. His scoring numbers are the 7th best of the entire season: 512, for an average of 39.4 per game (7th of 130). However, their numbers in defense are even more impressive: this season they have only received 124 points, for an average of 9.5 points per game, the best of the season.

Michigan vs Georgia: Date

This interesting Orange Bowl between two of the best teams in this 2021/2022 NCAA College Football season such as Michigan (the second team with the best defense this season) and Georgia (the team with the best defense this season) will take place this Friday, December 31 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Michigan vs Georgia: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Michigan vs Georgia

This game for the 2021 Orange Bowl between Michigan and Georgia at “The Big House” in Michigan on Friday, December 31, will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and other option to watch this bowl game in the US is ESPN.

