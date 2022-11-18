Michigan continue their quest for a spot in the playoffs when they host Illinois at Ann Arbor in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Michigan have no margin of error when they clash with Illinois at Ann Arbor in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

This seems to be year for Michigan. One of the most traditional football programs is in perfect position to fight for their first National Championship since 1997. After eight years as the head coach of the Wolverines, star caliber head coach Jim Harbaugh has the No.3 ranked team in the country and a 10-0 record. They're 17.5-point favorites against Illinois and then will come the true challenge of the season in the last game: Ohio State.

On the other side, Illinois have a very solid 7-3 record, but have two consecutive losses (Michigan State and Purdue). Furthermore, the strength of schedule on their victories isn't that impressive and they will face an uphill battle at Michigan. The Wolverines are their first and only ranked rival on the 2022 calendar.

Michigan vs Illinois: Date

The Illinois Fighting Illini will visit the Michigan Wolverines in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 19 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Michigan vs Illinois: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Michigan vs Illinois in the US

Michigan host Illinois in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the ABC.