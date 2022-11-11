Another chapter in the rivalry will take place when Michigan host Nebraska at Michigan Stadium in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Since 1997, Michigan haven't been able to win a National Championship. In 2015, the Wolverines went all-in and signed Jim Harbaugh as their head coach to achieve that feat. Now, they might be closer than ever. Michigan have a 9-0 record and are the No.3 ranked team in the nation. RB Blake Corum has been sensational with 1187 yards and 17 touchdowns and he's a big candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Michigan should take care of business at home against Nebraska before a challenging end of the season facing Illinois and especially Ohio State. That final game will be a blockbuster.

On the other side, Nebraska were one of Michigan's greatest rivals during the 90s, but those glory days are long over for the Cornhuskers. They have a a 3-6 record and, as a 30-point underdog, a win at Ann Arbor will be the upset of the year. QB Casey Thompson is out because of his elbow injury.

Michigan vs Nebraska: Date

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will visit the Michigan Wolverines in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 12 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Michigan vs Nebraska: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Michigan vs Nebraska in the US

Michigan host Nebraska in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the ABC.