Michigan against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium for the Week 13 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

No. 5 Michigan (10-1) and No. 2 Ohio State (10-1) meet in for a Week 13 game in the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM (ET). Biggest saturday game. Here is all the related information about this NCAA College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Big day for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, they will play against the nation's No. 2, the Buckeyes, with one of the best records of the season. But Michigan also has 10 wins, the most recent was against Maryland on the road 59-18.

Ohio State Buckeyes want to do everything they can to win this game and be further considered for the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes played only four games on the road during the 2021 NCAA season, the most recent win against Nebraska 26-17.

Michigan vs Ohio State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan vs Ohio State: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Michigan vs Ohio State: Storylines

Michigan Wolverines opened the regular season with seven straight wins, the first of the season coming against Western Michigan 47-14. But that winning streak came to an end with a loss to No. 8 Michigan State 33-37, that was the first loss of the season and in the conference for the Wolverines. The most recent victory for the Wolverines was against Maryland Terrapins 59-18, that game was dominated by the Wolverines winning the first half 24-3 and the second half by 35-15. Michigan Wolverines are scoring an average of 36.9 points per game, and the defensive line allows only 16.3 points per game as seventh best.

Ohio State have 10 wins as do the Wolverines, but they lost an out-of-conference game to the Oregon Ducks 28-35 in what was one of the biggest upsets of NCAA Week 2. After that loss, the Buckeyes won nine games in a row, the most recent win was against Michigan State 56-7 at home. The Buckeyes' home record is positive with 6 wins and only one loss. The Buckeyes are scoring an average of 47.2 points per game as the number one offense of the season, and the team's defense allows 19 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Michigan vs Ohio State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 13 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options available in the US are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Michigan vs Ohio State: Predictions And Odds

Michigan Wolverines are underdogs against the visitors, they lost the last five games against them since 2015. Ohio State Buckeyes won the most recent game on November 30 at home 56-27. The best pick for this College Football game is: OVER 64.5



FanDuel Michigan +7 / +240 Totals 64.5 Ohio State -7 / -260

* Odds via FanDuel