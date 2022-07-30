The 22th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series season will be this Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Nascar Cup Series arrives at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for what will be this Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, the 22nd of the 2022 season. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There is little left for the end of the regular season and the drivers have their last chance to reach the playoffs. Likewise, with 14 winners in the 2022 season it could very well happen that the number of winners is exceeded and that is why it is important to obtain more points (see the standings here).

Tyler Redick will be the race poleman, followed by Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe. Ryan Blaney, one of the best drivers of the season without victories, will start in sixth place and it will be a good chance for him to fight for a place in the playoffs on this Sunday with a lot of motorsport, since we will also have the London E-Prix II of Formula E, and the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Race Information

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana

Live Stream: FuboTV

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Storylines

After Christopher Bell's victory in New Hampshire, the number of winners rose to 14. Only 16 will go to the postseason, so this and 4 more races remain for those who have not yet won to be able to do so. Great drivers like Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick or Ryan Blaney haven't won yet, so it wouldn't be surprising if there were more winners than there are playoff spots available.

That is why the races will not only be intense because several drivers are risking their last chance to fight for the title, but also because if the number of winners is greater than 16, the points could eliminate a driver despite having won in the season. It is essential, then, to obtain points in case this happens.

How to Watch Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in the U.S.

The 22th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, July 31 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: NBC Sports, SiriusXM.

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Tyler Reddick is the favorite, with 6.00 odds follow by Chase Elliot with 6.50. Austin Cindric with 7.00, Daniel Suarez with 9.00, and Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain both with 10.00 complete the first 6 places.

BetMGM Tyler Reddick 6.00 Chase Elliot 6.50 Austin Cindric 7.00 Daniel Suarez 9.00 Chase Briscoe 10.00 Ross Chastain 10.00

*Odds via BetMGM