The Hungaroring in Budapest will host the 13th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the Hungarian Grand Prix. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It was an atypical qualification considering what they have been throughout the season, almost always being the Ferrari and Red Bull drivers who obtained the first four places. And while Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will start in second and third place, respectively, the truth is that Verstappen and Perez will start in 10th and 11th place.

It will be a perfect opportunity for the Italian team, and especially for the Monegasque driver, to deduct points from the Dutchman (see the standings here). For his part, George Russell will have an unbeatable chance to win after taking his first career pole. It will be an interesting race for a Sunday with a lot of motorsport, since in addition to F1 we will have the London E-Prix II of Formula E and the Nascar 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Hungarian Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary

Live Stream: FuboTV

Hungarian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Hungarian Grand Prix: Storylines

Qualifying for this Hungarian Grand Prix has undoubtedly brought surprises. Seeing both the Red Bull drivers start so far back on the grid is something not seen in the season, in which perhaps in some GP one of them made a bad qualification, but not both for the same race.

It is clearly time for Ferrari to take advantage of this and try to finish as high as possible, especially Charles Leclerc, who is second in the championship 63 points behind Verstappen and will start in 3rd place. It will also be a good chance for the Mercedes team, with Russell on pole and Hamilton in 7th place, ahead of Verstappen and Perez.

How to Watch Hungarian Grand Prix the US and the UK

The 12th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and another option is ESPN. In the UK, you can watch it on: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

Hungarian Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Charles Leclerc is the favorite with 2.50 odds. He is followed by Carlos Sainz, with 3.25 odds. George Russell (4.33), Max Verstappen (8.00), Lando Norris (15.00) and Lewis Hamilton (17.00) complete the first 6 places.

BetMGM Charles Leclerc 2.50 Carlos Sainz 3.25 George Russell 4.33 Max Verstappen 8.00 Lando Norris 15.00 Lewis Hamilton 17.00

