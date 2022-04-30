The eleventh race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will continue this Sunday, May 1 at the Dover Motor Speedway. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

This 2022 Nascar Cup Series season will continue with its eleventh challenge at Dover Motor Speedway this Sunday, May 1 at 3 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this Nascar race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

On Saturday, April 30, the qualifying took place in which Chris Buscher was the big surprise when he took the pole for Sunday's race with a lap at 160.149 mph. The Ford driver will have a great chance to get closer to the top positions (he is currently 20th in the championship with 196 points).

It will also be a good opportunity for Denny Hamlin (winner at Richmond), currently in 24th position, to get closer to the top positions. Chase Elliott, the current leader of the 2022 season of this Nascar Cup Series, will start in 4th place, with which he could consolidate himself as the leader, while the favorite of the Oddsmakers, Kyle Larson, will start in third place.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover: Race Information

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

Live Stream: FuboTV

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover: Storylines

Although Chris Buscher and Denny Hamlin, start in the first 2 positions and will surely fiercely defend their respective places, it is more than clear that the most interesting thing in this race will be the fight between the leader of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series, Chase Elliott and the Oddsmaker's favorite to win the championship (and 7th in the standings) Kyle Larson.

The duel between the two drivers will have to be followed very closely and it would not be strange for them to fight for the first places. As if that were not enough, the 2nd of the standings, Ryan Blaney will start in 5th place, so he will undoubtedly be involved in the fight along with the main favorites to win this race. Behind, in 6th place will be Alex Bowman (5th in the standings) closely following the favorites with which we can expect an exciting race.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover in the U.S.

The eleventh Race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FS1.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly, Kyle Larson with 5.50, while Chase Elliott with 7.00 is in second place. They are followed by Ryan Blaney with 10.00 and Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin all with 11.00.

BetMGM Kyle Larson 5.50 Chase Elliott 7.00 Ryan Blaney 10.00 Alex Bowman 11.00 Kyle Busch 11.00 Denny Hamlin 11.00

