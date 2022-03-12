March is the most exciting month in college basketball and is the last phase of the season after teams win their conference championships. The big favorites are on the list of possible winners of the national title.

The last phase of the 2021-22 NCAA College Basketball Division I season is about to start, March is the month when the tournament begins to define the national champion. 68 teams will play four levels within the tournament known as March Madness, from mid March to the first week of April where the championship game will be played.

This year the tournament will be available on multiple live stream services like FuboTV and Sling TV which will offer the most important March Madness games like the semifinals and the championship game. Aside from live stream services, big networks like CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV will offer all 67 tournament games.

It's unlikely that anyone will be able to watch all 67 games, but the most interesting games are the ones played by big favorites like Gonzaga or the defending champion Baylor Bears who recently lost to Oklahoma and that puts them away from the top seed in the conference.

When does the March Madness tournament start?

March 15 is the official start date for March Madness, that day the first phase of the tournament known as the First Four will be held between March 15 and 16. The First Four will be played at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

In which cities will the 68 March Madness games be played?

14 different cities: Portland, San Diego, Fort Worth, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Greenville, Dayton, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Antonio, and New Orleans. That last one will host the semifinals and the championship game.