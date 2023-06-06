The LSU Tigers began the tournament by winning against Tulanae 7-2 in what was a show of their favoritism among the Baton Rouge teams.

After the victory against Oregon State 13-7 the Tigers became the Regional Champions, that was their 26th Regional Championship title since 1986.

The Tigers will likely win their Super Regional round and play in the College World Series but they will have to win against a big favorite.

Who will LSU play in the 2023 Super Regional?

The LSU Tigers will play the Super Regional against the Kentucky Wildcats, they know that Kentucky has never played a World Series before and that makes them a dangerous rival hungry for victory.

The last time the Tigers won an NCAA Tournament was in 2009, however they have made 18 World Series appearances since 1986.

The Kentucky Wildcats want to play a World Series for the first time, they have 2 regional championships, one in 2017 and the most recent in 2023, in addition to 8 NCAA tournament appearances.