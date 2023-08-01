The 2023 Division I College Football FBS season is not the only one that starts in August; Division II and FCS also start in August, while Division III starts in September.

However, Division I FBS gets the most attention because it is home to the biggest programs, which ultimately leads to the College Football Playoff in january.

Last season, the Georgia Bulldogs won the 2022 CFP, sealing the first ever back-to-back championship in tournament history. They will enter the 2023 season as the defending champions.

When do the college football season of the different divisions start in 2023?

The NCAA begins the college football season in August, mainly the Division I FBS begins on August 26, 2023, while the other FCS subdivision begins on the same day in August.

Here are the starting dates for the college football seasons in 2023:

Division I FBS: The regular season begins on August 26 and ends on December 9, while the postseason begins on December 15 and ends on January 8, 2024 with the CFP National Championship.

Division I FCS: The season starts on August 26 and ends on December 2, and the playoffs start on November 25 and end on December 16.

Division II: The regular season begins on August 31 and ends on November 11, and the playoffs last from November 18 to December 16.

Division III: This is the only division that does not start in August; the regular season begins on September 2 and ends on November 12, and the playoffs begin on November 19 and end on December 14.