Despite Jannik Sinner had of the best years in his tennis career, the 21-year-old Italian player won't feature on any game of the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. Find out the exact reason why, right here.

Jannik Sinner probably had one of the most improved performances of the tour this year. However, he will miss the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals, after him being the 2019 winner of the tournament. But it won't take any credit from him as he won over Carlos Alcaraz at least once this year.

The 21-year-old Italian player who is currently World No.15 of the Association of Tennis Professionals' ranking, got to play at least to the fourth round of the four Grand Slams of the tournament. Including a quaterfinals game against Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open, against Stefano Tsitsipas at the Australian Open, and against Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon Championships tournament.

However, his main problem since he got to pro the level has been his physicality. Which he hasn't work out properly. He is skinny, and has velocity, however his top spin shots, as well as his back hand are not getting any harder. In fact, that why one of the reasons he will miss this tournament.

Why is Jannik Sinner not playing in the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals?

Despite Jannik Sinner had probably his best-overall performance in a season since his professional debut in 2018, the 21-year-old Italian has physical problems at the end of it. In fact, Sinner has played 63 ATP Tour games so far, as well as Davis Cup with the Italian team. That's why the accumulated playing time, as well as the trips between tournaments could have impacted badly on him.

Especially since his last performance at the 2022 Paris Masters was a first-round loss to the Swiss player Marc-Andrea Huesler, who is ranked World No. 61 at the Association of Tennis Professionals' ranking. Somehow unexpected coming from one of most regular players in the tour, who was taking big steps towards what could have ended in his second time as one of the top 10 plays in the ATP Ranking.

So, its unclear whether Sinner will play any other ATP tournament for the rest of year. But, what Sinner proved this year, is what most matters for him. The ambition to get better physically will be the challenge for next year, as he needs it to become a regular top 10 player in the men's single division.