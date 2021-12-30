Ben Roethlisberger was brutally honest and recognized that Steelers next Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns may be the end of his team aspirations in this season, and, as a consequence, his last home performance of his career.

Monday, January 3, 2022, could be registered in Pittsburgh Steelers history, and NFL's as one of its saddest days. This prediction was made by a legitimate voice, that will be starring that date's story and can help to fulfill the forecast or prevent it from happening: Ben Roethlisberger.

Big Ben and the Steelers are facing the last two weeks of the 2021 regular season with a suicide mission. The "easiest" job is to necessarily defeat Browns, on Monday Night Football at Heinz Field, and Ravens; then the hardest part is to wait and pray for Cincinnati to lose with both Chiefs and Browns. All of this, to be able to jump sneak into the Playoffs round.

The current Pittsburgh record is 7-7-1, just enough to be on the eleventh spot of NFL's American Conference. Roethlisberger knows that it is completely possible to defeat Cleveland considering just statistics, but maybe his team's mood aspect will not help to accomplish the goal.

Ben Roethlisberger's prediction for Steelers next MNF game against Browns

When the pigskin rolls anything can happen, yes. But Big Ben was honest about what may be the destiny for his Steelers on this season. And the statement was not what Pittsburg fans would have wanted, but it is what freely comes from one of their top idols' heart.

"Looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season that is, I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. But, in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way this could be it."

If Roethlisberger forecast is right, he might be facing his last regular-season game at the Heinz Field. The 39 years old quarterback does not have an extension of his contract for 2022 and considering his age and physical status, it may be really difficult to see him wearing again Steelers colors.

"I'll address the definite answer for that at some point down the road; but like I said, my focus is winning this game. If it is indeed my last regular-season game here, it's going to be one of the most important games of my career. I've been so blessed to play in front of the best fans in all of sports at the best venue, and what better way to have a last potential regular-season game than Monday Night Football against a division opponent. It's just special."

So far, and according to NFL official stats, Ben Roethlisberger has 91 wins and 32 defeats at the Heinz Field. Big Ben is at the top of the quarterback wins of Pittsburg history with 163 victories, and 416 touchdown passes. He has also conquered 2 Superbowls. Just legendary Terry Bradshaw has won more for the Steelers.