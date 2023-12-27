It has been a sensational season by the New York Rangers, considered by many NHL pundits to be the best team overall in the National Hockey League. It’s hard to argue that with a 23-8-1 record and three games in hand over the Vancouver Canucks who stand at 23-9-3.

Already with an impressive roster the team turned to Peter Laviolette to lift the Rangers past the finish line and get to that elusive Stanley Cup. Laviolette has led his teams to 13 playoff appearances, winning the Stanley Cup in 2005/26 with the Edmonton Oilers.

With the NHL All-Star game set on February 3rd, 2024, many pundits have the New York Rangers leading many of the All-Star categories going into the game set to be played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

New York Rangers early All-Star picks

Has there been a better leader for the New York Rangers than Artemi Panarin? The Left wing has scored 18 goals this season and has been clutch in many of the Rangers 23 victories so far this season. A leader on the ice, Panarin is having an all-star season, better yet an MVP season.

Chris Kreider is another player having a remarkable year for the Rangers with 17 goals and 13 assists, an All-Star nod could be going his way, Kreider has been an all-star twice.

Igor Shesterkin has kept the Rangers in games many times this season and has 13 wins in 20 starts so far in 2023/24. At times his stats don’t reflect just how important Shesterkin is to the team, there are at least 2 to 3 big time saves by Shesterkin in each Rangers outing.