Notre Dame and Clemson meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame. The visitors are big favorites, but the home team doesn't want to be humiliated. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Fighting Irish started the season poorly with a pair of losses to Ohio State and Marshall, but after those two bad weeks they won five of six games to go 5-3.

The Tigers want to play in the CFP, they know that each victory is more important than the previous one. Last week Clemson won against Syracuse at home. After this game the Tigers must play only three more games to close out the regular season.

Notre Dame and Clemson play for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 5 at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame. The Tigers can dominate the home team, but the Fighting Irish are not going to give up their territory that easily.

Notre Dame vs Clemson: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

This game for the Week 10 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Notre Dame and Clemson at the Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame on Saturday, November 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC

