In the most expected game of the year, Ohio State clash with Michigan in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this epic rivalry in the US.

Another chapter in one of the greatest rivalries in sports is finally here with so much at stake when Michigan visit Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Both teams are undefeated and here you will find all the details about this spectacular game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Ohio State are the No.2 ranked team in the nation and are an 8-point favorite to beat Michigan and secure a ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game as the East Divison monarch. Last year, the Buckeyes lost 42-27 against the Wolverines and another result like that could end their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoffs. QB C.J. Stroud is the key factor as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

These are the games why Jim Harbaugh was brought to transform Michigan. The head coach has the Wolverines with an 11-0 record (No.3 ranked team in the nation) and a great shot at the College Football Playoffs. Harbaugh has done an extraordinary job since his arrival in 2015, but there are very few signature wins during his tenure. What better chance than a victory on the road at Ohio State to clinch the division, fight for the Big Ten Championship and almost guarantee a spot in the semifinals for the national title (Michigan haven't won it since 1997).

Ohio State vs Michigan: Date

The Ohio State Buckeyes host the Michigan Wolverines in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 26 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State vs Michigan: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan in the US

A new edition of The Game will determine the future of the Big Ten when Michigan visit Ohio State in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This historic matchup will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is FOX.