Ohio State take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Ohio State and Notre Dame meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Another season where the Buckeyes will receive help to go further than they have to go. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Buckeyes left a good record in their Big Ten East Division with 8-1 and 11-2 overall, they finished in the second spot of the standings. Their last game in 2021 was against the Utah Utes during the Rose Bowl, they won 48-45.

Notre Dame were the best team in the category of independent schools, they had a record of 11-2 and were No. 8 in the nation. The team closed out 2021 with a loss in the Fiesta Bowl game against Oklahoma State 35-37.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Date

Ohio State and Notre Dame play for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, September 3 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The home team knows that the visitors have a good offensive line.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ohio State vs Notre Dame at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This game for the Week 1 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Ohio State and Notre Dame at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, September 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC