Ohio State and Rutgers meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Another season where the Buckeyes aspire to be national champions. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Buckeyes were lethal during the first four weeks of the season against Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo and during their most recent victory against Wisconsin. After four weeks the Buckeyes are No. 4 in the nation.

The Scarlet Knights lost in Week 4 against Iowa in what was the end of their winning streak of three consecutive weeks. Rutgers' record within the conference is negative at 0-1 and 3-1 overall.

Ohio State and Rutgers play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, October 1 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The home team could become one of the few teams with five consecutive wins in the current season.

Ohio State vs Rutgers: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Ohio State and Rutgers at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is BTN