Ohio State take on Toledo at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Ohio State vs Toledo: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

Ohio State and Toledo meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The home team is building a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Buckeyes got off to a strong start in the new season with a Top 25 victory over Notre Dame 21-10. After that victory the team won another game but this time against a non-favorite team, Arkansas State 45-12.

The Rockets are also undefeated, although they are outside the Top 25 for now. This will be the first game on the road for the Rockets after winning the first two weeks at home against LIU 37-0 and Massachusetts 55-10.

Ohio State vs Toledo: Date

Ohio State and Toledo play for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 17 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes have a lethal offense, but the Rockets despite being underdogs have a good defensive line.

Ohio State vs Toledo: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ohio State vs Toledo at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

This game for the Week 3 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Ohio State and Toledo at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX