Oklahoma State take on Arizona State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Oklahoma State and Arizona State meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. The home team wants to win another game to show their conference rivals that they are dangerous. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Cowboys had to play with their best offensive line against Central Michigan, the game was tough but in the end the Cowboys won 58-44. That was gave them a higher spot in the Top 25, from No. 12 to No. 11.

The Sun Devils won at home, the Sun Devil Stadium, against Northern Arizona 40-3 in what was a display of good offensive strategy. But this game against Oklahoma State will be one of the most difficult of the season for them.

Oklahoma State vs Arizona State: Date

Oklahoma State and Arizona State play for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. The stronger offensive line will prevail, but the Cowboys have home advantage and that could give their offensive game a slight boost.

Oklahoma State vs Arizona State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Oklahoma State vs Arizona State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2

This game for the Week 2 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Oklahoma State and Arizona State at the Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN2