Oklahoma against Iowa State at The University of Oklahoma - Memorial Stadium for the Week 12 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US

No. 13 Oklahoma (9-1) and Iowa State (6-4) meet in for a Week 12 game in the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at The University of Oklahoma - Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM (ET). Hard times for the home team. Here is all the related information about this NCAA College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Oklahoma Sooners lost in Week 10 to Baylor 14-27 on the road, that loss was what sent the Sooners up to the 13th spot of the Top 25 AP Poll. Previously they were in the eighth spot as big favorites for the College Football Playoff.

Iowa State has a positive record but they have won only one game in the last three weeks against Texas 30-7. The most recent game for Iowa State was a 38-41 loss to Texas Tech on the road. After this game, the team closes the regular season against Texas Christian at home.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: The University of Oklahoma - Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Oklahoma vs Iowa State: Storylines

Oklahoma Sooners have a positive conference record with six wins and a single loss, the only loss of the season against a conference rival ended a nine-week winning streak. That game against Baylor was tight from the first quarter as the first half ended 7-7 for each side. In the third quarter the Sooners were unable to score points, but Baylor did score a 3-points kick, and the last quarter was dominated by the home team 17-7 to win the game by 27-14. Oklahoma Sooners are scoring an average of 40 points per game as the eighth-best offense of the season.

Iowa State Cyclones had a winning streak between Week 5 and Week 7, they won against Kansas 59-7, Kansas State 33-20 and Oklahoma State 24-21. But that winning streak ended in a loss to West Virginia on the road 31-38. Iowa State's on the road record is 2-3, the last victory on the road for the Cyclones was against Kansas State. The Cyclones offensive line is scoring an average of 32.5 points per game, and the defense is allowing an average of 20.5 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Oklahoma vs Iowa State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 12 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: Fox, Fox.com, Fox App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State: Predictions And Odds

Oklahoma Sooners are favorites to win this game with -3.5 points to cover and -167 money at FanDuel, they have an offense capable of passing over the visitors. Iowa State Cyclones are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and +157 moneyline. The totals are offered at 59.5 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Oklahoma Sooners -3.5.



FanDuel Oklahoma -3.5 / -167 Totals 59.5 Iowa State +3.5 / +157

* Odds via FanDuel