Ole Miss and Auburn clash in a crucial matchup for the Rebels in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Ole Miss are having an impressive season after a 6-0 record, which includes a marquee victory against Kentucky. Still, many experts doubt the quality of their wins in the schedule: Troy, Central Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Tulsa and Vanderbilt. Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans have been a magnificent running tandem with 14 touchdowns combined. This game shouldn't be a problem for the Rebels as a 15-point favorite at home.

Auburn were crushed last week 42-10 by Georgia and fell to a 3-3 record. Although the Tigers have won the last six games between these teams and lead the all-time series 35-10, it will be incredible if they pull this upset. Furthermore, the calendar is really tough in the next weeks with rivals such as Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Alabama. Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat and could be fired as head coach at the end of the season.

Ole Miss vs Auburn: Date

The Auburn Tigers will visit the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi.

Ole Miss vs Auburn: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Ole Miss vs Auburn in the US

Ole Miss and Auburn meet in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is ESPN.