Ole Miss and Central Arkansas meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University. The home team wants this season to be as positive as the previous one. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Ole Miss won their first home game of the season against Troy, it was a good game as some defensive issues but in the end Ole Miss remain among the Top 25 in the nation. After this game they will play on the road against Georgia Tech.

The Bears had a bad day during their first game of the season against Missouri State, they couldn't do anything to stop Missouri's offense and the game ended 14-27. The first loss of the season is always a bad sign, especially if it's in the first game.

Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas: Date

Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2

This game for the Week 2 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Ole Miss and Central Arkansas at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University on Saturday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by SECN+, ESPN+