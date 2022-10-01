Ole Miss take on Kentucky at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

The Rebels have a perfect record of four weeks without a loss, the first win of the season coming against Troy 28-10 as the first sign that the Ole Miss offensive line was in good shape. In Week 4 they won against Tulsa and by Week 5 the Rebels are No. 14 in the nation.

The Wildcats are big favorites and they are fighting in the SEC east division against Georgia and Tennessee as they all have a perfect record of 4-0 overall and 1-0 within the conference. The most recent victory for the Wildcats was against Northern Illinois 31-23.

Ole Miss and Kentucky play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 1 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University. This game will be tough from the first quarter, but the visitors are slightly favorites.

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Ole Miss and Kentucky at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN