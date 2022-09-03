Ole Miss take on Troy at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Ole Miss and Troy meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University. The home team wants this season to have more meaning than the previous one. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Rebels didn't win anything big in 2021, but their record was good at 10-3 overall and 6-2 in their conference, SEC, they were the second best team in the West Division and the team was ranked No. 11 overall in the AP Poll Top 25.

The Trojans weren't so lucky as they closed last season with a losing record of 5-7 overall and 3-5 within the Sun Belt Conference. The last time the Trojans won a conference championship was in 2017 for a total of seven conference titles in the 21st century.

Ole Miss vs Troy: Date

Ole Miss vs Troy: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ole Miss vs Troy at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This game for the Week 1 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Ole Miss and Troy at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University on Saturday, September 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is SECN