Ole Miss take on Tulsa at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Ole Miss vs Tulsa: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

Ole Miss and Tulsa meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University. Both teams have winning streaks and are ready to defend their records. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Ole Miss won the first, second and third weeks in what has been a show of offensive power like few other teams in the SEC. So far they have the same record as Alabama at 3-0. Ole Miss will play their first conference game against Kentucky on October 1.

The Golden Hurricane put the bitter start to the season behind them with a 37-40 (2-OT) loss to Wyoming. The last two weeks were perfect for Tulsa with a victory against Norther Illiniois and against Jacksonville State.

Ole Miss vs Tulsa: Date

Ole Miss and Tulsa play for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, September 24 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University. The Rebels have a strong winning streak, but the visitors also have a winning streak from the last two weeks.

Ole Miss vs Tulsa: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ole Miss vs Tulsa at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Ole Miss and Tulsa at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other tv options to watch this game is the US is SECN