Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula will play against each other at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This matchup will be valid for the 2022 WTA Finals tournament. This matchup will open up the third matchup of the Nancy Rickey group. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Ons Jabeur is currently ranked World. No. 2 of the Women's Tennis Association. The 28-year-old Tunisian has won 46 games and has lost 15 matchups so far in the current season. That's why she is competing between the best of the best in women's tennis. As well as a fantastic year overall, with two WTA titles won, and two Grand Slam finals played.

On the other side, Jessica Pegula holds the World No.3 of the Women's Tennis Association ranking. Also, the American tennis player has won one WTA title this year. In fact, it was the tournament that gave her the ticket to the 2022 WTA Finals, the 2022 Guadalajara Masters just a month before this tournament.

Ons Jabeur vs Jessica Pegula: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Ons Jabeur vs Jessica Pegula: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM (Estimated)

CT: 5:00 PM (Estimated)

MT: 4:00 PM (Estimated)

PT: 3:00 PM (Estimated)

Ons Jabeur vs Jessica Pegula: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Ons Jabeur will play against Jessica Pegula for the third time in the current WTA Tour. The previous two meetings were clear wins for the Tusinian tennis player, but the American has won the first two matchups between these two women tennis players. However, Pegula hasn't won over Jabeur since the 2021 Canada Masters in Toronto, its been a while.

However, this matchup will be a little different from others, because the loser of the game will still have a chance to redeem herself in order to advance to the next stage in the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Both Jabeur and Pegula are in the Nancy Richey group, with Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka.

How to watch or live stream free Ons Jabeur vs Jessica Pegula in the US

The 2022 WTA Finals group-stage game between Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula is set to be played on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as Tennis Channel in the US.

Ons Jabeur vs Jessica Pegula: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this WTA Finals' group-stage matchup. According to BetMGM, Jessica Pegula has -120 odds to pick up the win in this women's tennis game, while Ons Jabeur has -105 odds to make the upset win in the third matchup of the Nancy Rickey group.

