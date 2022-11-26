Oregon State take on Oregon at Reser Stadium in Corvallis for a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Oregon State and Oregon meet in a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

The Beavers are happy as they will close out the regular season in the Top 25 rankings of the nation, they are No. 21 as of November 25. Before this game they won against California 38-10 and against No. 23 Arizona State 31-7.

The Ducks were lethal for most of the regular season, if they manage to win this game it is likely that they will be able to play the PAC-12 Championship game against USC, but it will all depend on Saturday's results.

Oregon State vs Oregon: Date

Oregon State and Oregon play for a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 26 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

Oregon State vs Oregon: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Oregon State vs Oregon at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 13

This game for the Week 13 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Oregon State and Oregon at the Reser Stadium in Corvallis on Saturday, November 26, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and ABC.

