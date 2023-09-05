The Oregon Ducks enter the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) football season hoping to make the College Football Playoff (CFP) for the first time since 2014.
Last season in 2022, the Ducks won 7 games and lost just 2 against Pac-12 teams. Their overall record was 10-3, and they finished the season ranked No. 15 in the nation.
Dan Lanning will be the head coach of the Oregon Ducks in 2023. He is in his second season with the school, but the team now has a new defensive coordinator, Chris Hampton.
Oregon’s 2023 schedule and free stream option:
The Ducks’ first game of the 2023 season was a blowout victory against Portland State by 81-7 on September 2. On the other hand, the second game of the season will be on September 9 at 5:00 PM ET against Texas Tech on the road, it will be broadcast through P12N and free stream with Fubo 7-day free trial.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Site
|September 2
|12:00 p.m.
|Portland State*
|
|September 9
|4:00 p.m.
|at Texas Tech*
|
|September 16
|5:00 p.m.
|Hawaii*
|
|September 23
|Colorado
|
|September 30
|at Stanford
|
|October 14
|at Washington
|
|October 21
|Washington State
|
|October 28
|at Utah
|
|November 4
|California
|
|November 11
|USC
|
|November 18
|at Arizona State
|
|November 24
|5:30 p.m.
|Oregon State
|
|
The Oregon Ducks play their first game against a Pac-12 team on September 23 at home at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Most of the games will be available through Fubo.
How many times have Oregon played for the CFP National Championship?
Oregon have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship game one single time in the 2014-2015 season. They played the national championship against Ohio State and lost by 42-20. They were the first team in the history of the tournament to lose the final.
Who is the starting quarterback for Oregon in 2023?
The starting quarterback for Oregon in 2023 is Bo Nix. He is playing his second season with the Ducks since 2022. Last season was good for him going 10-3, 3,594 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in what has been his best season with the school.