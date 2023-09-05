The Oregon Ducks enter the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) football season hoping to make the College Football Playoff (CFP) for the first time since 2014.

[Watch most of the Oregon Ducks games online free in the US on Fubo]

Last season in 2022, the Ducks won 7 games and lost just 2 against Pac-12 teams. Their overall record was 10-3, and they finished the season ranked No. 15 in the nation.

Dan Lanning will be the head coach of the Oregon Ducks in 2023. He is in his second season with the school, but the team now has a new defensive coordinator, Chris Hampton.

Oregon’s 2023 schedule and free stream option:

The Ducks’ first game of the 2023 season was a blowout victory against Portland State by 81-7 on September 2. On the other hand, the second game of the season will be on September 9 at 5:00 PM ET against Texas Tech on the road, it will be broadcast through P12N and free stream with Fubo 7-day free trial.

Date Time Opponent Site September 2 12:00 p.m. Portland State* Autzen Stadium

Eugene, OR September 9 4:00 p.m. at Texas Tech* Jones AT&T Stadium

Lubbock, TX September 16 5:00 p.m. Hawaii* Autzen Stadium

Eugene, OR September 23 Colorado Autzen Stadium

Eugene, OR September 30 at Stanford Stanford Stadium

Stanford, CA October 14 at Washington Husky Stadium

Seattle, WA (Oregon–Washington football rivalry) October 21 Washington State Autzen Stadium

Eugene, OR October 28 at Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium

Salt Lake City, UT November 4 California Autzen Stadium

Eugene, OR November 11 USC Autzen Stadium

Eugene, OR November 18 at Arizona State Mountain America Stadium

Tempe, AZ November 24 5:30 p.m. Oregon State Autzen Stadium

Eugene, OR (Oregon–Oregon State football rivalry) *Non-conference game

The Oregon Ducks play their first game against a Pac-12 team on September 23 at home at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Most of the games will be available through Fubo.

How many times have Oregon played for the CFP National Championship?

Oregon have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship game one single time in the 2014-2015 season. They played the national championship against Ohio State and lost by 42-20. They were the first team in the history of the tournament to lose the final.

Who is the starting quarterback for Oregon in 2023?

The starting quarterback for Oregon in 2023 is Bo Nix. He is playing his second season with the Ducks since 2022. Last season was good for him going 10-3, 3,594 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in what has been his best season with the school.