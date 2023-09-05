Alabama enters the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) football season as one of the big SEC favorites to make it to the College Football Playoff (CFP) as they have in previous seasons.

However, things were not so good for them in 2022. They had a winning record of 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the SEC, but they were unable to compete for the SEC title and therefore missed out on the CFP.

Nick Saban is entering his 18th season as head coach at Alabama, but things will be different on the offensive line in 2023 with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who comes to Tuscaloosa after spending the past two seasons at Notre Dame.

Alabama’s 2023 schedule and free stream option:

They won the season opener against Middle Tennessee by 56-7 on September 2, while the second game of 2023 for Alabama will be on September 9 against the Texas Longhorns at 7:00 PM at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, it will be broadcast on ESPN and available for free on Fubo with a 7-day free trial.

Date Time Opponent Site September 2 6:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee* Bryant–Denny Stadium

Tuscaloosa, AL September 9 6:00 p.m. Texas* Bryant–Denny Stadium

Tuscaloosa, AL September 16 2:30 p.m. at South Florida* Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL September 23 Ole Miss Bryant–Denny Stadium

Tuscaloosa, AL (rivalry) September 30 at Mississippi State Davis Wade Stadium

Starkville, MS (rivalry) October 7 at Texas A&M Kyle Field

College Station, TX October 14 Arkansas Bryant–Denny Stadium

Tuscaloosa, AL October 21 Tennessee Bryant–Denny Stadium

Tuscaloosa, AL (Third Saturday in October) November 4 LSU Bryant–Denny Stadium

Tuscaloosa, AL (rivalry) November 11 at Kentucky Kroger Field

Lexington, KY November 18 11:00 a.m. Chattanooga* Bryant–Denny Stadium

Tuscaloosa, AL November 25 at Auburn Jordan–Hare Stadium

Auburn, AL (Iron Bowl) *Non-conference game

The first game against an SEC team will be on September 23, they will play Ole Miss at home in what is expected to be a big game due to their rivalry.

How many times have Alabama played for the CFP National Championship?

Alabama have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship game six times, in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. They won the championship in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Who is the starting quarterback for Alabama in 2023?

The starting quarterback for Alabama in 2023 is Jalen Milroe. He has been with the team since 2021 and it was not until 2022 that he began to show his talent little by little, but it was not easy to win his starting job since during the preseason he was fought for the position against Tyler Buchner, Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan.