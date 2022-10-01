Penn State take on Northwestern at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Penn State and Northwestern meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania. The home team could consider this game an easy win within the conference. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Nittany Lions have a perfect record with four wins against Purdue, Ohio, Auburn and Central Michigan. This will be the first game against a rival conference for them, so far Penn State is No. 11 in the nation.

The Wildcats have only one win after four weeks, the last three weeks were hell for them with three straight losses against Duke, Southern Illinois and Miami (OH). The only win of the season for the Wildcats came against Nebraska in Ireland.

Penn State vs Northwestern: Date

Penn State and Northwestern play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 1 at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania. The visitors are unlikely to win this game but conference games have a different intensity.

Penn State vs Northwestern: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Penn State vs Northwestern at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Penn State and Northwestern at the Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN and ABC