Penn State take on Ohio State at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Penn State and Ohio State meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania. The visitors are one step away from becoming number one in the nation. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Penn State have only one loss in the 2022 season, they lost two weeks ago against Michigan Wolverines 17-41 on the road. But after that loss, they won a game against Minnesota 45-17.

The Buckeyes seem that this time they are earning their spot to play in the CFP this season and not expecting a helping hand to help them reach that stage. So far seven perfect wins for the Buckeyes.

Penn State vs Ohio State: Date

Penn State and Ohio State play for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 29 at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania. The home team wants to end the perfect winning streak of the visitors.

Penn State vs Ohio State: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Penn State vs Ohio State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 9

This game for the Week 9 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Penn State and Ohio State at the Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania on Saturday, October 29, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX