Penn State and Pittsburgh meet in the NCAA College Softball Division I season. This game will take place at Vartabedian Field in Pittsburgh. The home team needs a win.

Penn State had broken a recent four game losing streak with a win against Delaware but right after that win Penn State lost Game 2 of that series to Delaware. Penn State hasn't won a series since February when on that occasion they defeated Kennesaw State in two games.

Pitt have a winning streak of three straight wins against Florida State 7-5, Bowling Green 5-4 and Houston Baptist 4-0. The first win of that winning streak was the only game Pitt was able to win of a three-game series against Florida State.

Penn State vs Pittsburgh: Date

Penn State and Pittsburgh play for the NCAA College Softball Division I season on Wednesday, March 16 at Vartabedian Field in Pittsburgh. The visitors have a good winning streak with a positive record of 11-7 overall, and the home team have a negative record of 10-11 overall.

Penn State vs Pittsburgh: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Penn State vs Pittsburgh at the NCAA College Softball Division I season

This game for the NCAA College Softball Division I season, Penn State and Pittsburgh at the Vartabedian Field in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

