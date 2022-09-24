Pittsburgh take on Rhode Island at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Pittsburgh and Rhode Island meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The home team wants to build their first winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Panthers won the first game of the season against West Virginia 38-31, but in Week 2 the team couldn't do anything to stop the Tennessee Volunteers at home, they lost that game 27-34 (OT). The most recent game for Pitt was a Week 3 victory against Western Michigan 34-13 on the road.

Rhode Island are an FCS team that is in the Top 25 of their subdivision, they won in Week 1 and Week 2 but last week they lost to a conference team, Delaware 21-42.

Pittsburgh vs Rhode Island: Date

Pittsburgh and Rhode Island play for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, September 24 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The home team still has time to go far in the season but they must avoid losing any more games.

Pittsburgh vs Rhode Island: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Pittsburgh vs Rhode Island at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Pittsburgh and Rhode Island at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by ACCN