Poland will play against Thailand in what will be the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

As expected, in the first game the Poles won not without difficulty against the Croats. Likewise, in order to go far, they must show a higher level than they showed in the last Nations League, where they finished in 13th position out of 16 teams with a win/loss balance of 4-8.

Thailand also had a successful debut, although in their case it was a tough game against Turkey, taking revenge for what was the quarterfinals of the 2022 Nations League, where the Turkish eliminated the Thai in 4 sets. This time it was 3-2 in favor of Thailand with runs of 17-25; 31–29; 22–25; 25–19 and 15–13, and obviously now they will be looking to continue at this level.

Poland vs Thailand: Date

Poland and Thailand will face each other in Gdańsk, Poland this Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET) for the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Poland vs Thailand: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 11:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Poland vs Thailand: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship group stage game between Poland and Thailand will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.