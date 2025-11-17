What happens if Poland win, tie or lose vs Malta today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Poland face Malta in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in a matchup that could determine the final standings in Group G. Poland enter as the clear favorites, but their hopes of reaching the World Cup—or at least securing a direct path to the playoff, will depend on what happens across the group.

Poland are coming off a crucial 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, a match they needed to win to stay firmly in contention for a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

This qualifying campaign is especially significant for Poland because it could mark the final World Cup for their greatest star, Robert Lewandowski. The 2026 tournament may be one of the defining moments of his career. Having already turned 37 and begun planning for his eventual retirement, this edition could be his last. If Poland fail to qualify, it could also impact his performance next season with Barcelona.

Malta, on the other hand, arrive at this match with nothing at stake. With no chances left, they play mainly for pride and the opportunity to derail Poland’s hopes. Malta sit second-to-last in the group with five points—five fewer than third-place Finland, who also have no path to qualification.

Robert Lewandowski of Poland

What happens if Poland win vs Malta?

If Poland beat Malta, their chances of winning the group remain extremely slim. They would still need the Netherlands to lose to Lithuania and then overturn a massive goal-difference gap—Poland trail by 12 goals in that category. In any case, Poland already have their playoff spot secured. If both Poland and the Netherlands win, Poland will remain in second place due to the points difference.

What happens if Poland and Malta tie?

If Poland draw, they gain nothing in the standings. Even if the Netherlands draw or lose, Poland cannot catch them on points, nor would a tie improve their goal differential. A draw leaves Poland locked into the playoff position and out of contention for first place.

What happens if Poland lose vs Malta?

If Poland lose to Malta, the situation remains the same in terms of qualification. They would have no chance of topping the group, but they would also not be at risk of losing their playoff spot. Finland, Malta, and Lithuania cannot reach Poland’s point total, so second place—and a playoff ticket—would still be guaranteed.