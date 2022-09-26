Italy will face Belgium in a group phase game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Italy vs Belgium: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in the US

Italy and Belgium will face each other in what will be the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Two of the teams that debuted with victory in the first two games face each other. In the case of the Belgians, in their first game they defeated Puerto Rico 3-0, while in the second they beat Kenya also by the same result, although against the Africans they were more forceful partials: 25-15; 25–14 and 25–11.

Now, without a doubt, Belgium will face their toughest game of the group stage. Italy are one of the best teams in the world. In Tokyo 2020 they reached the quarterfinals where they lost to Serbia, but in the last Nations League they were the champions after beating Brazil in the finals 3-0.

Italy vs Belgium: Date

Italy will play against Belgium will face each other in Arnhem, Netherlands this Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET) for the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Italy vs Belgium: Time by States in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Italy vs Belgium: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship group stage game between Italy and Belgium will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

