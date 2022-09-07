Poland and United States clash off at the Arena Gliwice in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Poland vs United States: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in the US

Poland and United States will face each other at the Arena Gliwice in Poland in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Quarter-Finals. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this men’s volleyball match in the US.

This will be their 30th overall meeting. USA are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 15 occasions so far; Poland have grabbed a triumph 14 times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on October 10, 2019, when the game ended in a 3-1 USA victory. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, this time to decide one of the semi-finalists.

Poland vs United States: Date

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Quarter-Finals game between Argentina and Brazil will be played on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Arena Gliwice in Poland.

Poland vs United States: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Poland vs United States in FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022

The game to be played between Poland and United States in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, will be broadcast on Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB in the United States.