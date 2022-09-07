Argentina and Brazil clash off at the Arena Gliwice in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Argentina and Brazil will face each other at the Arena Gliwice in Poland in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Quarter-Finals. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this men’s volleyball match in the US.

This will be their 21st overall meeting. Expectedly, Brazil are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 17 occasions so far; Argentina have grabbed a triumph just three times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on September 5, 2021, when the game ended in a 3-1 Brazil win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, this time to decide one of the semi-finalists.

Argentina vs Brazil: Date

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Quarter-Finals game between Argentina and Brazil will be played on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Arena Gliwice in Poland.

Argentina vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 PM

CT: 10:30 PM

MT: 9:30 PM

PT: 8:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Argentina vs Brazil in FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022

The game to be played between Argentina and Brazil in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, will be broadcast on Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB in the United States.