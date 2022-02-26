World No. 5 Rafael Nadal will face British Cameron Norrie in the final of the Mexican Open 2022 in Acapulco. Here, find out what you need to know about this tennis match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

21-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal will face Cameron Norrie at the Mexican Open 2022 final. The Spaniard is looking to win his third title of the year. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

After missing half of last year’s season due to a foot injury, Rafael Nadal has come back as if he has never left. The Spaniard has won two titles in a row this year, Melbourne and the Australian Open, becoming the first man to have 21 Grand Slams titles. After defeating new World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in two sets, Nadal is looking for his fourth title in Acapulco.

On the other side of the net will be World No. 12 Cameron Norrie, who defeated 32-year-old veteran Peter Gojowczyk to reach the final. The 26-year-old will play his fourth ATP final and is looking to clinch his second career title after winning Delray Beach, earlier this year.

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Location: Arena GNP Seguros

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie: Storylines

Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie have faced each other three times, with all matches ending in a win for the Spaniard. The last time they met was in Roland Garros 2021 with Nadal winning in three sets (6-3, 6-3, 6-3).

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie in the US

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to BetMGM, Rafael Nadal is the strong favorite to win this match with odds of 1.22, while Cameron Norrie has odds of 4.50.

BetMGM Rafael Nadal 1.22 Cameron Norrie 4.50

*Odds by BetMGM